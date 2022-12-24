ADVERTISEMENT

Man arrested for stealing mobile phone at Govt. RSRM hospital

December 24, 2022 07:37 pm | Updated 07:37 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

The Royapuram police on Saturday arrested a 25-year-old youth who allegedly stole a mobile phone from a patient’s attendant at Government RSRM hospital.

Police said R. Vignesh, 27, of Tiruvallur admitted his wife in the hospital for medical treatment. While he was sleeping at a rest room attached to the hospital for attendants, a person had stolen the mobile phone on Friday. On his complaint, the police, after scrutiny of CCTV footage, arrested the accused who had been identified as Mohammed Abbas, 25, of Thiru Vi Ka Nagar and recovered the phone from him.

