ADVERTISEMENT

Man arrested for stealing jewellery in a bus 

June 01, 2023 08:40 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The CMBT police on Thursday arrested a 46-year-old man for allegedly stealing jewellery from a woman passenger on a bus. 

The police said Vadivel of Avadi, 55, and his wife Swarnathai, 50, on Wednesday night boarded a TNSTC bus to Thuraiyur to attend a family function. Keeping the bag in the space for luggage and leaving his wife seated, he got down to buy a water bottle at Chennai Moffussil Bus Terminus (CMBT).

On his return, he was shocked to see the bag containing the jewellery and other valuables missing. He lodged a complaint with the police. On scrutinising CCTV footage, the police arrested a man, identified as S. Sundaralingam, 46, of Sivaganga district and recovered the stolen jewellery from him.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US