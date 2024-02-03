GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Man arrested for stealing gold jewellery from woman in Chennai

Police said the man had entered the woman’s house on the pretext of seeking a glass of water, and had then attacked her, stealing a gold earring

February 03, 2024 11:05 am | Updated 11:05 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Mylapore police on Friday, February 2, 2024, arrested a suspect who allegedly stole gold jewellery from a woman.

Police said on Thursday (February 1) morning, Savitha, 50, a resident of Alamelumangapuram, Mylapore, was washing clothes at her home when a man entered the house on the pretext of asking for water, and attacked her. He allegedly cut her left earlobe, and stole a two-gram gold earring she was wearing.

The woman raised an alarm, following which nearby residents chased and caught the man, and handed him over to Mylapore police.

Police arrested the suspect who has been identified as P.Praveen Kumar, 33 of Kabali Thottam, Mylapore and recovered the jewellery.

