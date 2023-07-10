ADVERTISEMENT

Man arrested for stealing gold jewellery from a house in Madipakkam

July 10, 2023 08:26 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Madipakkam police on Monday arrested a 23-year-old suspect for stealing from locked house and seized gold and silver articles from him.

The police said on June 29, S. Kandasamy, 40, of Ramnagar North, Madipakkam, along with his family members went out of station after locking his house. On his return on July 1, he found the lock of his house broken and 40 sovereigns of gold jewellery and 500 grams of silver articles, three wristwatches, a laptop, ₹1.75 lakh in cash and a motorcycle stolen.

Based on his complaint, the Madipakkam police investigated and arrested V. Surya alias Kosuru Surya of Valasaravakkam. The police said they had recovered 115 g of gold jewellery, 191 g of silver articles, 3 wristwatches and ₹1,10,000 cash from him besides the motorcycle used for the offence. The police said Surya had 11 criminal cases against him for offences, including murder and theft.

CONNECT WITH US