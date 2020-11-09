Man arrested for stealing gold chain

The Maduravoyal police on Saturday arrested a 45-year-old man who stole the gold chain of a policeman.

Police said Sathyamurthy, 30, is a constable of the Armed Reserve Police and was posted for duty at the residence of a Minister. On Thursday, he was riding his bike to report for duty when a transgender asked for a lift near the Maduravoyal toll plaza.

Soon after the pillion rider got down on Poonamallee High Road near Maduravoyal, Mr. Sathyamurthy realised that his gold chain was missing.

The suspect had the habit of posing as a transgender and ask for a ift in two-wheelers and steal the gold chains of those who obliged them, said the police.