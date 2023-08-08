ADVERTISEMENT

Man arrested for stealing gadgets from TV channel employee’s house

August 08, 2023 07:22 pm | Updated 07:22 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The police on Tuesday arrested a suspect for allegedly stealing electronic gadgets and other valuables from the house of a Tamil television channel staff in M.G.R Nagar. 

On August 1, the complainant, N. Lokesh, went out after locking his house at West Jafferkhanpet, left the keys near the front portion of the house. On his return after a few hours, he was shocked to find the door open and electronic gadgets such as a laptop, iPad, and a camera stolen from the house.  On his complaint, MGR Nagar police have arrested a man who has been identified as Nagoor alias Nagoor Hussain, 23, of Maduravoyal and recovered the stolen articles. 

Inquiry revealed that the arrested man had been involved in five crimes, including an attempt to murder and theft.

