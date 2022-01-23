Man arrested for stealing display screens

CHENNAI

23 January 2022 02:01 IST

A 38-year-old man who frequently stole cellphone display screens from a shop was arrested on Saturday in Chintadripet police station limits.

According to police, Ramaram, 27, runs a shop on Athipattan Street, near Ritchie Street. Sayad Abbas, 38, who has a mobile phone service shop in Taramani, visited Ramaram’s shop on Friday and left after buying a display. Only after he left, Ramaram realised many displays kept in the shop had been stolen.

