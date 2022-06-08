Man arrested for stealing cellphones

He stole four phones from two houses at Vetri Nagar

Thiru Vi Ka Nagar police arrested a 23-year-old youth who allegedly stole mobile phones after trespassing into houses.

The police said the complainant R. Manivasagam, 41 , of Vetri Nagar woke up on Monday morning and was shocked to find his mobile phone and his relative's two other phones missing from the house. On enquiry, they came to know that the phone of their neighbour Krishnamurthy was also missing from his house. The three lodged complaint with Thiru Vi Ka Nagar police.

On scrutiny of CCTV footage, the police traced the accused who was identified as Vijay alias 'Kaka Machi,' 23, who lives in same area. The police arrested him and recovered four mobile phones from him. The accused had four criminal cases.

Three arrested

Meanwhile, MGR Nagar Police arrested three persons who snatched a mobile phone from a motorcyclist in Nesapakkam. The police said the complainant, V. Jayasurya, 19, of Ramapuram was returning home on his bike on Tiruvallur road in Nesapakkam after watching a film at a nearby theatre. Four men riding a bike overtook him and snatched his mobile phone and fled the spot.

The police identified the arrested persons as J. Praveen, 21, of Mylapore, A. Prasanna, 20, of Karaikudi and M. Jevin Singh, 23, of Raja Annamalaipuram and recovered a mobile phone from them.