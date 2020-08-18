Man arrested for stealing car in Chennai

CHENNAI

18 August 2020 16:15 IST

Maduravoyal police on Tuesday arrested a 34-year-old male for stealing a car on the pretext of taking it for a test ride.

Police said the complainant, Sai Balasubramani of Selaiyur, is an employee at a mobile phone-based education platform and was staying in Villivakkam to pursue a company secretaryship course. Following the lockdown, he had gone to Selaiyur, leaving his car in Villivakkam which he later intended to sell off.

Police said that after seeing his advertisement on online selling portal OLX, a person who identified himself as Paulraj contacted Sai Balasubramani. On July 6, Paulraj met Sai and wanted to test drive the car. He told Sai that his friend was waiting near Maduravoyal with cash and took him there. On reaching Maduravoyal, the suspect parked the car and introduced Sai to an unidentified person as his friend. As Sai got down to collect the cash from him as requested, the accused drove away.

After scrutinising call records of mobile phones, Maduravoyal police arrested the suspect Paulraj whose real name is M. Rajapandian alias Chandru of Pozhichalur.