ADVERTISEMENT

Man arrested for stealing ₹3 lakh in Valasaravakkam

Published - July 15, 2024 09:18 pm IST - CHENNAI

The police recovered ₹35,000 from him

The Hindu Bureau

The Valasaravakkam police have arrested a 32-year-old man from Andhra Pradesh for stealing ₹3 lakh at Alwarthiru Nagar in Valasaravakkam.

The police said that on the afternoon of April 3, S. Bharathi, 23, of Alwarthiru Nagar had withdrawn ₹3 lakh from his bank and kept it in the tank cover of his bike. When he was near his residence, an unidentified person stole the money after diverting Mr. Bharathi’s attention by claiming there was a ₹50 note on the ground near him. He then fled the spot.

Based on Mr. Bharathi’s complaint, the police analysed closed-circuit television camera footage and identified the suspect of B. Rajasekar of Chittoor in Andhra Pradesh. The police arrested him and recovered ₹35,000. He was also involved in seven offences, including robberies and thefts, in Tiruttani, Uthukottai, RK Pet, Podaturpet, and Pallipattu, the investigation found.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US