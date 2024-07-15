Man arrested for stealing ₹3 lakh in Valasaravakkam

The Valasaravakkam police have arrested a 32-year-old man from Andhra Pradesh for stealing ₹3 lakh at Alwarthiru Nagar in Valasaravakkam.

The police said that on the afternoon of April 3, S. Bharathi, 23, of Alwarthiru Nagar had withdrawn ₹3 lakh from his bank and kept it in the tank cover of his bike. When he was near his residence, an unidentified person stole the money after diverting Mr. Bharathi’s attention by claiming there was a ₹50 note on the ground near him. He then fled the spot.

Based on Mr. Bharathi’s complaint, the police analysed closed-circuit television camera footage and identified the suspect of B. Rajasekar of Chittoor in Andhra Pradesh. The police arrested him and recovered ₹35,000. He was also involved in seven offences, including robberies and thefts, in Tiruttani, Uthukottai, RK Pet, Podaturpet, and Pallipattu, the investigation found.