GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Man arrested for stealing ₹3 lakh in Valasaravakkam

The police recovered ₹35,000 from him

Published - July 15, 2024 09:18 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Valasaravakkam police have arrested a 32-year-old man from Andhra Pradesh for stealing ₹3 lakh at Alwarthiru Nagar in Valasaravakkam.

The police said that on the afternoon of April 3, S. Bharathi, 23, of Alwarthiru Nagar had withdrawn ₹3 lakh from his bank and kept it in the tank cover of his bike. When he was near his residence, an unidentified person stole the money after diverting Mr. Bharathi’s attention by claiming there was a ₹50 note on the ground near him. He then fled the spot.

Based on Mr. Bharathi’s complaint, the police analysed closed-circuit television camera footage and identified the suspect of B. Rajasekar of Chittoor in Andhra Pradesh. The police arrested him and recovered ₹35,000. He was also involved in seven offences, including robberies and thefts, in Tiruttani, Uthukottai, RK Pet, Podaturpet, and Pallipattu, the investigation found.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.