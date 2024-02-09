GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Man arrested for stabbing wife to death in Korattur

February 09, 2024 01:00 am | Updated 01:00 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Korattur police on Thursday arrested a 40-year-old man for allegedly stabbing his 36-year-old wife to death following a domestic dispute.

The victim was identified as Shyamala, whose husband Suresh, ran a grocery shop at Sivalingapuram, Korattur. He closed the business three months ago since he had incurred losses. Shyamala was working at an e-seva centre near the house for the last three months. The couple had frequent quarrels as he suspected her fidelity.

On Wednesday night, they had another quarrel. In a fit of anger, he stabbed her in the neck with a knife. She died on the spot.

He fled the scene after placing the dead body in a bedroom. The body was discovered the next morning by their two children.

Upon receipt of information, police personnel reached the spot and recovered the body. They later arrested Suresh.

