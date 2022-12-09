Man arrested for stabbing minor girl at Ambattur railway station

December 09, 2022 08:50 pm | Updated 08:50 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Ambattur police on Thursday arrested a 23-year-old man who stabbed a minor girl after she rejected his proposal.

The police said the victim was a 16-year-old nursing student living in Pattabiram. The accused, who has been identified as Iyappan, a native of Panruti, was employed in a canteen. Both got acquainted when the girl called him on his mobile by mistake. The two exchanged photographs on WhatsApp and were in touch since then.

Recently, he started putting pressure on her to marry him but she refused as she wanted to continue her studies. On Thursday, he came to Ambattur railway station and waylaid her while she was going to the college. When she refused to marry him, he took a broken bottle and stabbed her in the neck. Passersby caught Iyappan and handed him over to the police. The girl was rushed to a private hospital.

The police arrested Iyappan and remanded him in judicial custody.

