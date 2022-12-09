Man arrested for stabbing minor girl at Ambattur railway station

December 09, 2022 08:50 pm | Updated 08:50 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Ambattur police on Thursday arrested a 23-year-old man who stabbed a minor girl after she rejected his proposal. 

ADVERTISEMENT

The police said the victim was a 16-year-old nursing student living in Pattabiram. The accused, who has been identified as Iyappan, a native of Panruti, was employed in a canteen. Both got acquainted when the girl called him on his mobile by mistake. The two exchanged photographs on WhatsApp and were in touch since then.

Recently, he started putting pressure on her to marry him but she refused as she wanted to continue her studies. On Thursday, he came to Ambattur railway station and waylaid her while she was going to the college. When she refused to marry him, he took a broken bottle and stabbed her in the neck. Passersby caught Iyappan and handed him over to the police. The girl was rushed to a private hospital.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The police arrested Iyappan and remanded him in judicial custody.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Chennai / crime

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US