Man arrested for social media post criticising ruling party  

March 22, 2023 08:35 pm | Updated 08:35 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Cyber Crime Police on Tuesday night arrested a 24-year-old man for allegedly posting a video meme criticising the ruling DMK and its policy.

The arrested person was identified as Pradeep, 24, of Gummidipoondi. The police said he was handling the Twitter handle @voiceofsavukku and recently posted a video meme which criticised the government and its policy.

Based on a complaint by Tamil Nadu State Women’s Commission chairperson A.S. Kumari, Cyber Crime Police registered a case under Sections 509 (Insulting the modesty of women), 153 (Wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot), 505(1)(b) (circulating any statement with intent to create or promote feelings of enmity, hatred) of Indian Penal Code.

He was remanded in judicial custody after being produced before a court in the city.

