Man arrested for snatching gold chain from woman

December 23, 2022 06:40 pm | Updated 06:41 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The J.J. Nagar police on Thursday arrested a known delinquent for snatching a gold chain from a woman walking alone in Anna Nagar West. 

The police said Rajalakshmi, 46, of Padi was walking on 53rd Street, TVS Colony, Anna Nagar West, on August 20. A man snatched a gold chain weighing five sovereigns from her and fled the spot. On her complaint, the J.J. Nagar police took up investigation and arrested Balamurugan alias Ottai Bala, 24, of Pulianthope. He was remanded in judicial custody.  The police said he was involved in several cases of theft and drug peddling.

Chennai / crime

