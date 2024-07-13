Man arrested for snatching gold chain from elderly woman in Ullagaram

The Madipakkam police on Friday arrested a 38-year-old man who allegedly snatched a gold chain from an elderly woman in Ullagaram.

The police identified the victim as M. Gayathiri, 70, of Karunanidhi Nagar, Ullagaram. When she was returning home from a temple on Friday afternoon, an unidentified person snatched the gold chain on her neck and fled the spot. Based on her son’s complaint, the Madipakkam police investigated and arrested D. Jayapaul. They also recovered the four-soverign gold chain from him.

The police said Jayapaul had criminal cases for robberies in Sankar Nagar, J.J. Nagar, and K.K. Nagar.