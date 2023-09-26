ADVERTISEMENT

Man arrested for snatching chain from an elderly woman in Vyasarpadi

September 26, 2023 07:03 pm | Updated 07:05 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The M.K.B. Nagar police arrested a man who allegedly snatched a gold chain from an elderly woman in M.K.B. Nagar after spraying chilli powder on her. 

The police said K. Padmavathi, 60, of B.V. Colony, Vyasarpadi, was alone at home when a masked man barged into her house and sprayed chilli powder on her face. He snatched the gold chain she was wearing, which got cut, and fled away. The M.K.B. Nagar Police, who took up investigation, arrested the man who has been identified as S. Arumugam, 43, of Vyasarpadi. The police recovered the gold chain from him. 

Arumugam was living near the house where Padmavathi was staying on rent. He was remanded in judicial custody.

