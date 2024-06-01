Man arrested for sexually harassment and extortion

The all-women police, Virugambakkam, have arrested a 35-year-old man for sexually harassing and extorting a young woman.

The police identified the arrested as Karthik of Ashtalakshmi Nagar in Madurvoyal, who worked for a private firm. The police said he and the victim, a 24-year-old woman and aspiring actor, were acquaintances. Karthik introduced her to his friend Deepak, who claimed to be a film producer and promised the victim a role in a film.

The two men took the victim to a hotel on East Coast Road, where they took compromising photos and videos under the pretext of a photoshoot. Using these, Karthik blackmailed her and threatened to upload them to the internet if she did not cooperate with them and also extorted ₹1.22 lakh from her. As the duo continued to sexually harass her, she lodged a complaint, the police said.