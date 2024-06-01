GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Man arrested for sexually harassment and extortion

He blackmailed the victim with compromising photos and videos, and stole ₹1.22 lakh from her

Published - June 01, 2024 09:30 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The all-women police, Virugambakkam, have arrested a 35-year-old man for sexually harassing and extorting a young woman. 

The police identified the arrested as Karthik of Ashtalakshmi Nagar in Madurvoyal, who worked for a private firm. The police said he and the victim, a 24-year-old woman and aspiring actor, were acquaintances. Karthik introduced her to his friend Deepak, who claimed to be a film producer and promised the victim a role in a film.

The two men took the victim to a hotel on East Coast Road, where they took compromising photos and videos under the pretext of a photoshoot. Using these, Karthik blackmailed her and threatened to upload them to the internet if she did not cooperate with them and also extorted ₹1.22 lakh from her. As the duo continued to sexually harass her, she lodged a complaint, the police said.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.