Man arrested for sexually harassing policewoman

August 05, 2023 10:27 pm | Updated 10:27 pm IST - Chennai

The Royala Nagar Police on Saturday arrested a 51-year-old for allegedly sexually harassing a woman constable of the Armed Reserve during a temple function at Ramapuram on Friday.

The man was identified as K. Kannan, a car mechanic of Ramapuram. Police sources said that on Friday night, a fire-walking event was held at a temple on Thiruvallur Salai in Ramapuram. The constable was in her uniform and on duty with other personnel. An inebriated Kannan came to the spot and allegedly sexually harassed her. Based on her complaint, Royala Nagar police arrested Kannan and remanded him in judicial custody.