Man arrested for sexually assaulting, murdering 68-year-old woman in Chennai

CHENNAI

20 February 2021 14:16 IST

The incident took place in the premises of a government hospital in Tiruvottiyur

The Tiruvottiyur Police on Friday arrested a 33-year-old man who had escaped after sexually assaulting a 68-year-old woman in the premises of a hospital, and brutally attacking, when she struggled. She succumbed to her injuries at a hospital two days later.

On the morning of February 11, police received a information from the public about the senior citizen woman who was bleeding from her head and had other injuries. She was struggling for her life on the premises of the Tiruvottiyur Government Hospital. Her identity was not immediately known. Police personnel who reached the spot rushed her to Government Stanley Hospital where she was given treatment. After investigation, police identified her as E. Krishnaveni, 68, of Kaladipettai, Tiruvottiyur and her family members were also traced. The woman died without responding to treatment in the hospital on February 13.

On scrutiny of CCTV footage, police found a man escorted her into the hospital on the day of the incident. Police suspected him to be involved in the murder. A special team of police scrutinised all footage from several CCTV devices to trace the suspect. Police zeroed in on the accused who was identified as Jayakumar, 33, at his house located in Sathiyavanimuthu Nagar, Ennore. He was apprehended and interrogated by police on Thursday evening.

During the interrogation, the accused told police that he was under the influence of alcohol and spotted the woman when she stepped out for tea on the premises of hospital on the night of February 10. He pulled her and attempted to rape her. When she struggled, he had assaulted her with a wooden log. Fearing that he would be caught if she was alive, he brutally hit her head using a stone. Then he left her in a pool of blood and fled from the scene.