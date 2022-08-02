Man arrested for sexually assaulting IIT-M student

The incident occurred on July 25 near a canteen in the campus

The Kotturpuram police on Tuesday arrested a 28-year-old man, who allegedly sexually assaulted a second-year girl student in the campus of Indian Institute of Technology-Madras (IIT-M).

The alleged incident occurred on the midnight of July 25 near a canteen inside the campus. It was reported to the management of the institute after two days by a friend of the victim. The institute, on its part, immediately conducted an inquiry, screened CCTV camera footage and shared pictures of almost 300 people, who matched the description given by the student.

An identification parade of over 35 contract labourers who were on duty that night was also conducted, but the student was unable to identify the suspect.

A formal complaint was lodged by the security officer of IIT-M recently with the Kotturpuram police.

The police registered a case under Section 354 (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and Section 4 of the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act, 1998. After investigating, the police arrested Chandan Kumar, 28, a native of Bihar, who worked at the canteen, the police said.

He was remanded in judicial custody after being produced before a court.