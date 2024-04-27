ADVERTISEMENT

Man arrested for sexual harassment in Flower Bazaar

April 27, 2024 10:40 pm | Updated 10:40 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Flower Bazaar police have arrested a 42-year-old man for sexually harassing a dental college student on Friday. The man, later identified as Mohammad Nishar Ansari, 42, harassed the students as they were walking on the platform near Muthusamy Bridge and the dental college hostel in Flower Bazaar. He also knocked a dental student when he fled the spot. Based on a complaint filed by the hostel watchman, the police traced and arrested Mohammad, who is from Bihar. He was remanded in judicial custody.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US