Man arrested for sexual harassment in Flower Bazaar

April 27, 2024 10:40 pm | Updated 10:40 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Flower Bazaar police have arrested a 42-year-old man for sexually harassing a dental college student on Friday. The man, later identified as Mohammad Nishar Ansari, 42, harassed the students as they were walking on the platform near Muthusamy Bridge and the dental college hostel in Flower Bazaar. He also knocked a dental student when he fled the spot. Based on a complaint filed by the hostel watchman, the police traced and arrested Mohammad, who is from Bihar. He was remanded in judicial custody.

