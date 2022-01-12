Man arrested for sexual assault on girl

CHENNAI

12 January 2022 01:06 IST

The parents of a 16-year-old girl who revealed that she had been sexually assaulted by her uncle, seven years after the abuse took place, registered a complaint with the All Women Police station, Vepery, recently.

On interrogation, the police found that whenever the girl went to the terrace of her house, the offender sexually assaulted her. He also threatened to kill her if she disclosed the abuse to anyone. As a result she kept quiet, suffered depression, according to her mother's complaint. Police arrested the offender, aged 59, under the provisions of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

He was remanded in judicial custody.

