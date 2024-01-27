Man arrested for sexual assault of a minor girl in Chennai

January 27, 2024 12:43 pm | Updated 12:44 pm IST

The Washermenpet All Women Police have arrested a 36-year-old person for sexually assaulting his stepdaughter. The accused was later produced before a judicial magistrate and sent to prison.

A senior official of the City Police said H. Saradha, residing in Gandhi Nagar of Tondiarpet, has a 14-year-old daughter. Saradha had left her husband a few years ago and was living with R. Jagan (36) of the same locality. The girl had informed her mother that Jagan had sexually assaulted her a few times in the past one year. Based on the complaint filed by Saradha the police after investigation arrested Jagan.