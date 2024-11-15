ADVERTISEMENT

Man arrested for sexual assault and murder of 60-year-old woman in Neelankarai

Published - November 15, 2024 04:11 pm IST - CHENNAI

The accused allegedly gave alcohol-laced cool drinks to the victim, causing her to fall unconscious

The Hindu Bureau

The Neelankarai Police on Friday (November 15, 2024) arrested a 32-year-old man, a resident of Villupuram, on charges of sexually assaulting and murdering a 60-year-old woman living in the area.

A senior official of the City Police said the accused N. Vinoth worked at a meat shop located on Vaithinathan Salai in Neelankarai.

The woman was found dead outside a shop on Pandian Salai, and the Neelankarai Police registered a case of suspicious death. During their probe, they found that she often used to sleep on the platform near the meat shop where the accused worked.

Further investigation revealed that on Wednesday (November 13, 2024) night, Vinoth, in an inebriated state, gave alcohol-laced cool drinks to the victim, causing her to fall unconscious. He then allegedly attempted to sexually assault her, and as she resisted, he strangled her to death.

The police identified the accused based on footage from a CCTV camera installed in the locality.

