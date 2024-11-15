 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Man arrested for sexual assault and murder of 60-year-old woman in Neelankarai

The accused allegedly gave alcohol-laced cool drinks to the victim, causing her to fall unconscious

Published - November 15, 2024 04:11 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Neelankarai Police on Friday (November 15, 2024) arrested a 32-year-old man, a resident of Villupuram, on charges of sexually assaulting and murdering a 60-year-old woman living in the area.

A senior official of the City Police said the accused N. Vinoth worked at a meat shop located on Vaithinathan Salai in Neelankarai.

The woman was found dead outside a shop on Pandian Salai, and the Neelankarai Police registered a case of suspicious death. During their probe, they found that she often used to sleep on the platform near the meat shop where the accused worked.

Further investigation revealed that on Wednesday (November 13, 2024) night, Vinoth, in an inebriated state, gave alcohol-laced cool drinks to the victim, causing her to fall unconscious. He then allegedly attempted to sexually assault her, and as she resisted, he strangled her to death.

The police identified the accused based on footage from a CCTV camera installed in the locality.

Published - November 15, 2024 04:11 pm IST

Related Topics

sexual assault & rape / crime / Chennai / Tamil Nadu

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.