Man arrested for selling lottery

The city police on Thursday arrested a 43-year-old man in Chintadripet for selling banned single digit lottery and other lotteries.

Police arrested Murugesan, 43, a resident of Velachery. Police raided a house on Kalavai Chetty Street in Chintadripet on Wednesday night. Police seized single digit lottery tickets and other lotteries smuggled into Tamil Nadu from other States.

During questioning, Murugesan told police that he was indulging in selling single digit lottery tickets. He was selling other State lotteries to regular customers on receiving money through mobile wallets for the last two years. The police seized ₹5.26 lakh from him.