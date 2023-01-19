HamberMenu
Man arrested for selling ganja chocolates

January 19, 2023 08:21 pm | Updated 08:21 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Mambalam police on Thursday arrested a man from Bihar for allegedly selling “ganja chocolates” in the city. 

Following a tip-off, a team, led by Mambalam police inspector, kept vigil near a school on Venkatanarayana Road and intercepted a man riding a motorcycle. He was found in possession of ganja chocolates. The police arrested the suspect who was identified as Surendran Yadav, 43, of Madhubani, Bihar and seized 8 kg of ganja chocolates and the two-wheeler from him. 

Preliminary inquiry revealed that Surendran Yadav had procured the contraband from his native and had been selling the ganja chocolates through his uncle Amul Kumar Yadav who runs a beeda shop in Royapettah. A search has been launched to nab Amul Kumar Yadav.

