Man held for raping minor

A 26-year-old man was arrested on the charge of raping a 14-year-old girl in Virugambakkam on Monday.

According to officials in the All-Woman Police Station, Vadapalani, the victim was studying in Class 9. The accused, Vicky alias Vignesh, 26, gagged the victim while she was drawing kolam in front of her house on Friday and forcibly took her to his house, where he raped her. It took the police three days to arrest Vignesh as he had gone into hiding. The police said Vignesh had raped the girl four times in the past. He has been booked under the provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (Pocso) and remanded in judicial custody.