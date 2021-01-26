Chennai

Man held for raping minor

A 26-year-old man was arrested on the charge of raping a 14-year-old girl in Virugambakkam on Monday.

According to officials in the All-Woman Police Station, Vadapalani, the victim was studying in Class 9. The accused, Vicky alias Vignesh, 26, gagged the victim while she was drawing kolam in front of her house on Friday and forcibly took her to his house, where he raped her. It took the police three days to arrest Vignesh as he had gone into hiding. The police said Vignesh had raped the girl four times in the past. He has been booked under the provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (Pocso) and remanded in judicial custody.

Comments
Related Articles

Panel asks govt. to pay compensation for delay in procuring death certificate

Travel agent attacks woman lawyer

Essential to complete arbitration within a time frame, says Judge

Six arrested for robbery

Motor insurance racket unearthed

Water tanker operators put off strike

Vegetables turn pricey as supplies shrink

An exclusive helpline number for those with disabilities

The Hindu Margazhi Classical Music Competition: B. Shwetha, third prize in Vocal Thukkada, 0 to 12 years

The Hindu Margazhi Classical Music Competition: Saigovind Vijayaraghavan, second prize in Mandolin

The Hindu Margazhi Classical Music Competition: R Vanishree, third prize in Vocal Thukkada, 20-40 years

The Hindu Margazhi Classical Music Competition: Jayashree Aditya, second prize in Vocal Thukkada, 20-40 years

The Hindu Margazhi Classical Music Competition: M.V.S. Nisha, first prize in Vocal Thukkada, 20-40 years

The Hindu Margazhi Classical Music Competition: Soundarya Chandrasekar, third prize in Vocal, 20-40 years

The Hindu Margazhi Classical Music Competition: R.S.Shankari, second prize in Vocal, 20-40 years

The Hindu Margazhi Classical Music Competition: Nivedha Harish, special prize in Vocal Thukkada, 13-19 years

The Hindu Margazhi Classical Music Competition: Aagama Shastry, third prize in Vocal Thukkada, 13-19 years

The Hindu Margazhi Classical Music Competition: Sruthy Sankar, second prize in Vocal Thukkada, 13-19 years

The Hindu Margazhi Classical Music Competition: Vibha Sriram, second prize in Vocal Thukkada, 13-19 years

The Hindu Margazhi Classical Music Competition: Meghaa Satish, first prize in Vocal Thukkada, 13-19 years
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 26, 2021 1:48:37 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/man-arrested-for-raping-minor/article33663172.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY