Man arrested for raping his sister

The all-women police, Mylapore, on Thursday arrested a 40-year-old man for raping his elder sister.

According to the police, the victim is 48 years old, and is separated from her husband. She has been living with her mother for twenty years in her house. Her unmarried brother, who is 40 years old, has been living with them, and used to come home drunk frequently.

The woman lodged a complaint alleging that her brother, under the influence of alcohol, had frequent quarrels with her and had raped her. On her complaint, the police arrested the accused.

Meanwhile, the all-women police, Mylapore, in separate cases, arrested two youth under the POCSO Act. One of the accused was identified as Paulraj, 27, of Erode. He was a staff at a petrol bunk, and sexually assaulted a 14-year-old girl when he visited her mother at her house. Another accused, who worked at an eatery, lured a 17-year old girl. On the pretext of marrying her, he took her to a relative’s house and raped her.