Man arrested for posting morphed photos

05 January 2022 19:04 IST

The accused created a fake Instagram ID

A 30-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday in on charges of creating a fake Instagram account in the name of a young woman and uploading her morphed photographs.

On a complaint from a relative of the 23-year old girl, residing in Thiruvanmiyur police station limits, the police traced P. Rajesh of Thiruvallur Nagar who had created the fake Instagram account.

The police said he was traced with the help of the Adyar Cyber Crime branch. The accused had uploaded the morphed photographs as the woman spurned his proposal

