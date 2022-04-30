Man arrested for possessing huge quantity of painkillers

12,000 tablets and 100 containers with 10 ml of ketamine seized from him

A 37-year-old drug peddler, who was in possession of huge quantity of sedatives and painkiller tablets, was arrested in R.K. Police Station limits.

Following a tip-off, a special team of police mounted surveillance near R.K. Nagar bus stand and checked vehicles. When the police stopped a two-wheeler, the rider gave evasive replies. Police found a large quantity of tapentadol, nitrazepam and other tablets in his bag.

Police seized 12,000 tablets, 100 containers with 10 ml of Ketamine and the two-wheeler from him. He was remanded in judicial custody.