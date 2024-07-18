Man arrested for pledging fake gold jewellery

The Anna Nagar police arrested a 34-year-old resident of Medavakkam for attempting to pledge fake gold jewellery at a loan finance company on Tuesday.

A senior official of the city police said F. Arif Khan, a resident of Vengaivasal near Medavakkam, visited a private loan finance company in Choolaimedu with the intention of pledging gold jewellery weighing 330 grams to avail of loan.

However, the employees found the gold jewellery to be fake upon verification, and alerted the Anna Nagar police. Based on a complaint filed by the company manager, the police arrested Arif Khan.

