Man arrested for murdering VCK functionary in Ennore

December 17, 2022 08:09 pm | Updated 08:09 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Ennore police on Saturday arrested a 43-year-old man for allegedly murdering a functionary of the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) six days ago over a domestic dispute.

The police said the victim, M. Dhanasekar, 48, was a painter and living alone in Chinna Ernavur. He was found dead at his house on Wednesday. His relatives and neighbours staged a protest demanding quick action in the case. His wife Deepa, who was estranged from her husband and was staying alone, lodged a complaint with the police.

Preliminary inquiry showed that he was murdered with a hard object three days prior to the day his body was found.

The police said L. Srinivasan, brother-in-law of Dhanasekar, was conspicuous by his absence at the funeral. On December 12, Dhanasekar and Srinivasan were consuming liquor at the house. Srinivasan asked Dhansekar to unite him with his estranged wife. When Dhanasekar abused him, the two sparred when Srinivasan hit him with a heavy stone. He fled the spot after washing the stone with which he attacked Srinivasan in a nearby waterbody. The police arrested Srinivasan from Vichur, his native village, and remanded him to judicial custody.

