Man arrested for murdering second wife

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
September 30, 2022 21:58 IST

The Washermenpet Police on Friday arrested a 47-year-old man on charge of murdering his second wife on Friday. The accused was identified as Shahjahan.

The police said Shahjahan lived with his first wife and children on Katpada Street. He married Hasina Begum in 2016. However, they used to quarrel frequently. On Thursday, Shahjahan told the police that Hasina Begum died of some health complication. However, the investigating officers grew suspicious and sent her body to the Government Stanley Medical College Hospital for postmortem.

Based on the postmortem report, the police interrogated Shajahan who reportedly confessed that he killed Hasina Begum by asphyxiating her with a pillow on Wednesday night. The accused was later produced before a judicial magistrate and sent to prison.

