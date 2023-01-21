Man arrested for murdering mother-in-law over property dispute

January 21, 2023 07:46 pm | Updated 07:46 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Koovathur police on Friday arrested a 37-year-old man and a 15-year-old juvenile for allegedly murdering a woman over a property dispute.

Three days ago, a decomposed body of a woman was found near the check dam at Vayalur village near Thirukazhakundram. After being alerted by the public, the Koovathur police recovered the body and began investigation.

The deceased was identified as Shanthi, 50, of Nathamedu village. Her husband died a few years ago. When her only daughter married Anandan of Pudupakkam village near Marakkanam a couple of years ago, she transferred her property to his name. After Anandan got estranged from her daughter, Shanthi demanded that he return the property. Rejecting her demand, he threatened to kill her if she insisted on it, the police said. When Shanthi went to attend a funeral near Maduranthakam a few days ago, Anandan invited her to his house at Pudupakkam and allegedly strangulated her to death. His 15-year-old nephew helped him in this. The two took the body in a car and dumped it near the check dam. Then they came to her house and took away her cattle in another vehicle, said the police.

The villagers, who grew suspicious, reported the matter to the police. The police picked up Anandan and his nephew for questioning. During interrogation, Anandan reportedly admitted to the crime. He was arrested and sent to prison while his nephew, a juvenile, was sent to an observation home.

