Man arrested for murdering his wife

The Maduranthakam police on Sunday arrested a 27-year-old man for strangulating his wife to death. At first he claimed that she died of electrocution.

The police said Ranjith Kumar, 27, of Kazhanipakkam village, was a supervisor in a hotel. He and the victim Sudhamathi were married five years ago and the couple had two children. On Friday, he told the family members and neighbours that his wife died of electric shock that she suffered while using an iron box. He was preparing to perform her funeral in a hurry.

However, a relative of Ranjith Kumar, who suspected foul play, lodged a complaint with the police. The body of the woman was sent to Government Hospital for postmortem which revealed strangulation that was the cause of death.

During interrogation, the accused told the police that when he returned home in the early hours of Friday, he heard wife speaking on mobile phone with somebody. This triggered a quarrel between the two as he suspected her fidelity. In a fit of anger, he hit her with a log and strangulated her to death with the cable of an iron box.