Man arrested for murdering his wife in Kancheepuram

August 14, 2023 01:03 am | Updated 01:04 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Magaral police arrested a person for murdering his wife in a domestic dispute on Sunday.

The police said Purushothaman, of Walajabad in Kancheepuram, married his niece Muniamma and had three children. On Sunday, Purushothaman, who was an alcoholic, demanded money for liquor. When Muniamma refused to give money, he murdered her with a knife and tried to escape with their one-year-old child.

Finding his actions suspicious, the public caught Purushothaman and handed him over to the police.

Based on the confession of Purushothaman, the police broke open the door of the house and recovered the body.

The police sent the body to the Kancheepuram Government Hospital for a post-mortem. The the accused was produced before a judicial magistrate and remanded in custody.

