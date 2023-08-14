Man arrested for murdering his wife in Kancheepuram

August 14, 2023 01:03 am | Updated 01:04 am IST - CHENNAI

The Magaral police arrested a person for murdering his wife in a domestic dispute on Sunday.

The police said Purushothaman, of Walajabad in Kancheepuram, married his niece Muniamma and had three children. On Sunday, Purushothaman, who was an alcoholic, demanded money for liquor. When Muniamma refused to give money, he murdered her with a knife and tried to escape with their one-year-old child.

Finding his actions suspicious, the public caught Purushothaman and handed him over to the police.

ADVERTISEMENT

Based on the confession of Purushothaman, the police broke open the door of the house and recovered the body.

The police sent the body to the Kancheepuram Government Hospital for a post-mortem. The the accused was produced before a judicial magistrate and remanded in custody.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.