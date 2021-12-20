Man arrested for murdering his mother-in-law

Two persons have been arrested for the murder of a 42-year-old woman of Annai Sathya Nagar in Vyasarpadi on Monday in M.K.B. police station limits. The names of the arrested were given as R. Balaji, 26, of Madhvaram Milk Colony and G. Divyanath of Perambur.

A police official of M.K.B. Nagar station said R. Balaji was married to Sudha, daughter of Latha. The couple did not have a cordial relationship. Ms. Sundha went to her mother’s house last week after having a fight with Balaji. Balaji and his friend Divyanath went to Latha’s house and picked a fight. Balaji took a knife and tried to slash his wife. Latha suffered injuries when she tried to protect her daughter. The victim was pronounced brought dead by the hospital authorities.