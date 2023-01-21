ADVERTISEMENT

Man arrested for murdering his friend over monetary dispute

January 21, 2023 08:19 pm | Updated 08:19 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Thoraipakkam Police have arrested a 32-year-old man on charges of murdering his friend over a monetary dispute. The deceased has been identified as B. Ajesh, 32, who was running a broiler shop. About one year go, Ajesh borrowed ₹30,000 from his friend Sridhar who was into money lending business. Last week, both had a quarrel when Sridhar demanded repayment of the loan. Sridhar reportedly assaulted Ajesh and pushed him to a wall. The victim collapsed and was admitted to a hospital where he died on Friday. The police arrested Sridhar on murder charges.

