Man arrested for murdering his friend in a drunken brawl 

September 21, 2023 08:08 pm | Updated 08:09 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Puzhal police on Thursday arrested a 20-year-old man for allegedly murdering his friend under the influence of alcohol. The victim has been identified as J. Saravanan, 32, of Puzhal, who was a painter.

On Wednesday night, Saravanan and his friend Mani, 20, had consumed alcohol at a Tasmac outlet. At midnight, Mani went to Saravanan’s house and invited him to drinks again. When Saravanan refused, Mani hit him with an iron rod. Mani fled the spot when Saravanan died on the spot. On a complaint, the police arrested Mani and remanded him in judicial custody.

