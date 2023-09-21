HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Man arrested for murdering his friend in a drunken brawl 

September 21, 2023 08:08 pm | Updated 08:09 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Puzhal police on Thursday arrested a 20-year-old man for allegedly murdering his friend under the influence of alcohol. The victim has been identified as J. Saravanan, 32, of Puzhal, who was a painter.

On Wednesday night, Saravanan and his friend Mani, 20, had consumed alcohol at a Tasmac outlet. At midnight, Mani went to Saravanan’s house and invited him to drinks again. When Saravanan refused, Mani hit him with an iron rod. Mani fled the spot when Saravanan died on the spot. On a complaint, the police arrested Mani and remanded him in judicial custody.

Related Topics

Chennai / crime / murder

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.