Man arrested for murdering his father  

February 06, 2023 09:13 pm | Updated 09:13 pm IST - CHENNAI

The accused allegedly ran over a truck on the victim, a farmer, over a property dispute in Oragadam police station limits in Kancheepuram district

The Hindu Bureau

The Oragadam Police, Kancheepuram district, on Monday arrested a 40-year-old man on charge of murdering his 75-year-old father in a property dispute.

The police said the deceased was identified as Ethiraj, a farmer of Deveriyampakkam village in Oragadam. He had three sons and a daughter.

Ethiraj’s youngest son Ramachandran, 40, a truck driver, on Sunday night demanded his share in the property. When Ethiraj rejected this demand saying the property would not be divided as long as he was alive, a quarrel broke out between the two. Neighbours intervened and pacified them. On Monday morning, Ethiraj was walking towards his farm on Sankarapuram Road when Ramachandran, who was driving a truck, allegedly ran over him. Ethiraj died on the spot while Ramchandran fled the scene abandoning the truck, said the police. Ramachandran was later arrested by the police.

During interrogation, Ramachandran reportedly told the police that his father jumped in front of a moving truck. He has been remanded in judicial custody.

