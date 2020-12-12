Man arrested on charge of murdering his daughter

He reportedly told the police that he and his wife entered into a suicide pact unable to cope with mounting debt

Kotturpuram police on Saturday arrested a 53-year-old man for allegedly killing his 14-year-old daughter and abetting his wife to end her life.

The police said the suspect G. Geethakrishnan, 53, was living with his wife Kalpana, 36, a Hindi teacher, and their two daughters on Bajanai Koil Street, Pallipattu, Taramani. On Wednesday morning, owner of the house alerted the police about the deaths of Kalapana and one of her daughters while Geethakrishnan and his three-year-old child went missing. The police nabbed Geethakrishnan and interrogated him.

During interrogation, he reportedly confessed that he was in debt and he and his wife decided to end their lives along with their children. Both murdered the 14-year-old daughter and wife Kalpana ended her life. Later, Geethakrishnan changed his plan and left the house with three-year-old daughter.

Police arrested him and remanded him in judicial custody. The three-year-old child was handed over to relatives of the family.

Those in need of counselling can contact State’s helpline 104 or Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050 for counselling.