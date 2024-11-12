ADVERTISEMENT

Man arrested for murdering fruit seller in Tiruvottiyur

Updated - November 12, 2024 11:25 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Tiruvottiyur police on Tuesday arrested a 30-year-old person for murdering a 45-year-old woman on Tuesday.

A senior official of the Greater Chennai Police (GCP) said M. Gowri of Arambakkam village, near Tada, in Andhra Pradesh had a fruit shop on Sannathi street in Tiruovttiyur. When she and her husband Mari, 55, were selling fruits on Tuesday evening, V. Sekar asked for money from Gowri. Sekar had previous enmity with the couple, as Gowri had once hit him when during an earlier argument. When Gowri refused to give him money, Sekar stabbed her in the neck with a knife he had hidden in pocket. He also wounded Mr. Mari when he tried to intervene.

Gowri was rushed to the Government Stanley Hospital, where the doctors pronounced her brought dead. Mr. Mari is undergoing treatment at the hospital. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US