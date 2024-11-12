Man arrested for murdering fruit seller in Tiruvottiyur

The Tiruvottiyur police on Tuesday arrested a 30-year-old person for murdering a 45-year-old woman on Tuesday.

A senior official of the Greater Chennai Police (GCP) said M. Gowri of Arambakkam village, near Tada, in Andhra Pradesh had a fruit shop on Sannathi street in Tiruovttiyur. When she and her husband Mari, 55, were selling fruits on Tuesday evening, V. Sekar asked for money from Gowri. Sekar had previous enmity with the couple, as Gowri had once hit him when during an earlier argument. When Gowri refused to give him money, Sekar stabbed her in the neck with a knife he had hidden in pocket. He also wounded Mr. Mari when he tried to intervene.

Gowri was rushed to the Government Stanley Hospital, where the doctors pronounced her brought dead. Mr. Mari is undergoing treatment at the hospital.