Man arrested for murdering father

The Ennore police on Thursday arrested a 38-year-old man for allegedly murdering his 65-year-old father.

ADVERTISEMENT

The victim has been identified as Veeraya, 65, of Ernavoor, who was working at a private school in Manali New Town. On Wednesday night, Veeraya returned home in an inebriated condition and starting beating his wife.

Enraged over this, his son, Rajesh, 38, reprimanded him, following which he struck Veeraya with a wooden item. Veeraya died on the spot.

Rajesh was arrested and remanded in judicial custody.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.