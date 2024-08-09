Man arrested for murdering father

The Ennore police on Thursday arrested a 38-year-old man for allegedly murdering his 65-year-old father.

The victim has been identified as Veeraya, 65, of Ernavoor, who was working at a private school in Manali New Town. On Wednesday night, Veeraya returned home in an inebriated condition and starting beating his wife.

Enraged over this, his son, Rajesh, 38, reprimanded him, following which he struck Veeraya with a wooden item. Veeraya died on the spot.

Rajesh was arrested and remanded in judicial custody.