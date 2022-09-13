Man arrested for murdering father

Special Correspondent Chennai
September 13, 2022 21:37 IST

The Thiruverkadu police arrested a 37-year-old man for allegedly murdering his 60-year-old father under the influence of alcohol.

The police said the accused was identified as Prakash, an alcoholic estranged from his wife. Prakash, who lived near his parents’ home, went to visit them on Monday in a drunken state. An argument broke out between Prakash and his father Dilli alias Kumar. In a fit of anger, Prakash smashed his father’s head into the wall. Kumar allegedly died on the spot.

Neighbours informed the police, who rushed to the spot and recovered the body. Prakash was arrested and remanded in judicial custody.

